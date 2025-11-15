Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nampa Police searching for missing, endangered 71-year-old man with dementia

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are searching for Doug, a 71-year-old man with dementia, who police say was last seen near St. Alphonsus Medical Center.

In a Facebook post from the police department, Doug was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, a black shirt with a gray long-sleeve shirt underneath, blue jeans and boots.

He has a short white beard and was seen carrying a blue handbag.

Doug was last spotted on foot in Nampa near St. Alphonsus Medical Center on Flamingo Ave.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1. The case number is #N25-69659

