Nampa police searching for suspect following car chase

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police officers, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, are working an active incident in the area of Ustick and Polara Way, north of Nampa.

Police are looking for a suspect who fled on foot after a car chase and injury crash. The person they are searching for is a white male adult, 27 years old, 6’0”, 230 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.

One suspect from the vehicle is in custody, but the other is on foot, so NPD is urging the public to stay clear of the area. If you live in the area, it's suggested that you secure your home and garage and contact Nampa PD if you see anything suspicous.