Nampa planning commission denies Orchard Acres development after community opposition

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission denied the Orchard Acres master planned community on Tuesday night after more than 20 residents voiced concerns about traffic, infrastructure, and agricultural land loss during a public hearing.

The proposed development would have brought more than 1,400 residential units across 273 acres of farmland near Greenhurst Road and South Happy Valley Road.

Watch to learn more about Nampa's Planning & Zoning meeting regarding Orchard Acres.

Bonnie Layton, representing the development team, presented the master planned community proposal, emphasizing a phased approach across four neighborhoods.

"We're looking at developing this in 4 different neighborhoods, each with various phases," Layton said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Nampa residents successfully opposed the massive Orchard Acres development.

"This is a long-term plan, to develop 273 acres over the course of a couple of decades," Layton said.

The project would have included almost 20 acres of commercial space to serve neighborhood needs, with development starting in the northwest corner and expanding based on market conditions.

Kim Taylor, a Nampa resident who lives less than two miles from the proposed site, described how traffic problems have already affected her daily commute and quality of life.

"Commute time used to be 10 minutes, up to the interstate, and now it's doubled or even tripled," Taylor said.

Taylor moved to the area specifically for its quiet, small-community character and worries about losing that with additional development.

"If I wanted to move to Meridian, I would move to Meridian," Taylor said.

"We moved out here very specifically because it was quiet and there wasn't a heavy population," Taylor said.

Taylor called for infrastructure improvements before approving large developments.

"They need to let the infrastructure and, the roadways and everything underlying catch up before they approve something at this magnitude and size," Taylor said.

A Triple Crown Estates HOA representative delivered extensive testimony about existing infrastructure problems that would be worsened by additional development.

"I'm not here to oppose the growth. I'm here to oppose reckless growth that ignores the realities of our infrastructure, our safety, and our community's needs," the resident said.

"Police response time has gone from 5 minutes to about 30 to 45 minutes in my area. That delay can cost lives. My son has almost been hit 4 times at the bus stop this year," she said.

She referenced Nampa's recent $182 million wastewater treatment facility upgrade as an example of reactive rather than proactive planning.

"This is a sign of reactive planning instead of pro-planning. When will this stop?" she said.

A neighbor named Brandon emphasized his position on responsible growth.

"I'm not against growth. I am against unplanned and unsafe growth," Brandon said.

"We deserve growth that actually strengthens our community, not strains it," Brandon said.

Not all residents opposed the development outright. Another neighbor acknowledged competing priorities between housing needs and infrastructure capacity.

"I'm not necessarily opposed to the development as is. I think, you know, we need housing. Nampa is a great place, and I understand people wanting to live here," she said.

A neighbor who goes by Walter from the Bridgewater subdivision focused on preserving productive farmland.

"I'm opposed to taking good farm ground out and making it into something else, you know, we need that farm ground. I was raised a farmer and I think the farming is, is very important," Walter said.

After hearing extensive public comment addressing infrastructure capacity, emergency services, agricultural preservation, and traffic concerns, the Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately denied the project.

The denial drew applause from neighbors in attendance who had organized opposition to the large-scale development, representing a significant victory for community members concerned about the pace and scale of growth in the area.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 The denial drew applause from neighbors in attendance who had organized opposition to the large-scale development.

The Nampa City Council will be the next to consider the Orchard Acres proposal — taking it up with Planning and Zoning’s recommendation to deny. A date for that hearing hasn’t been set.

