Nampa mother seeks to withdraw guilty plea in case involving infant son’s death

NAMPA, Idaho — Allysen Armenta, the Nampa mother accused in her infant son's 2025 death, has indicated that she intends to withdraw her guilty plea.

Armenta previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of injury to a child and entered Alford pleas to two counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. A misdemeanor charge of obstructing or delaying a police officer was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

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The case stems from the December 2025 death of Armenta's 12-day-old son, Benjamin.

The baby's cause of death was ruled suffocation, while the manner of death was ruled accidental and not a homicide, according to prosecutors.

The baby's father, Brian Lemke, previously pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with six years fixed.

Armenta's sentencing, which was previously scheduled for Nov. 3, has been vacated. No new court date has been set regarding her intent to withdraw the plea.

READ MORE | Armenta sentencing vacated after attorney withdraws; new counsel to be appointed

Armenta sentencing vacated after attorney withdraws; new counsel to be appointed

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