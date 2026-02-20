Nampa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Buffalo Wild Wings shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — A Canyon County jury on Thursday found 25-year-old Brian Moreno guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting that killed Joe Flores. The jury also imposed a gang sentencing enhancement.

As previously reported, Flores, who had no gang ties, was killed as a bystander during a shootout in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on North Cassia Street in September 2022.

The case was investigated by the Nampa Police Department. Moreno is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on May 8.

Moreno was one of six men arrested in connection with the incident, though he was the only one charged with first-degree murder. The other five faced various charges, including rioting with gang enhancements and accessory to a felony.

