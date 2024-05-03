Nampa Police arrest 6 men in relation to 2022 homicide

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police investigators have announced the arrest of 6 individuals on several charges relating to the 2022 murder of Joe "Joey" Flores from Caldwell.

Flores was killed as a bystander caught in the crossfire of a shootout in a restaurant parking lot on the 2100 block of N. Cassia St. in Sept. 2022.

According to police, the 6 arrested men were gang members who had a dispute at the time of the murder. The arrests come after a 2-year investigation.

The men now in the custody of Nampa Police are:



Brian G. Moreno, 23 years old, Nampa

First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement



Pedro A. Navarro Jr., 21 years old, Caldwell

Aid and Abet First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement

Aid and Abet First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement



Lazaro C. Vela, 18 years old, Nampa

Attempted First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement

Attempted First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement



Gabriel Bernal, 24 years old, Nampa

Accessory to a felony

Rioting with gang enhancement

Accessory to a felony

Rioting with gang enhancement



Emanuel Bautista Roblero (last name: Bautista Roblero), 21 years old, Nampa

Accessory to a felony

Rioting with gang enhancement

Accessory to a felony

Rioting with gang enhancement



Emmanuel D. Saiz, 19 years old, Nampa

Rioting with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement



“This investigation has been ongoing since day one. The work happening behind the scenes has been nonstop, and it has obviously paid off with a solid case and multiple arrests,” said Chief Joe Huff. “Some have criticized Nampa PD during this investigation, but the steadfast work of the detectives has produced some great results. In the end, every unit of the Nampa Police Department played a role in putting these gang members behind bars. I’m proud of the dedication and teamwork of my co-workers. We also appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners at the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Police Department, Idaho Department of Corrections and Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and there is a possibility for additional charges according to Nampa Police.