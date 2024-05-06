Man charged in 2022 murder outside of Nampa restaurant

NAMPA, Idaho — 23-year-old Brian G. Moreno from Nampa was in court today for his involvement in the 2022 murder of Joe Flores.

Moreno is one of the 6 men arrested in the incident but is the only one facing first-degree murder charges for the crime. The charges facing Moreno also have gang enhancements.

While in court on May 6, it was decided that Moreno would be represented by a public attorney. Next for Moreno is an arraignment hearing, which has been set for Friday, May 24.