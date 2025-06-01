Nampa hosts free water safety event at Lakeview Water Park

NAMPA, Idaho — Summer is here, the weather is hot, and many are looking to cool off by the water. To round out Water Safety Month, Nampa Parks and Rec is educating adults and kids on all things water safety.

“The number of drownings in Idaho is higher than in most states, and it seems to be that number is increasing," said Jessica Vanderpool, Nampa’s Aquatic Supervisor, who is also a former Ada County Paramedic. "Water safety is something that’s near to my heart. I want to make sure that kids have a fun summer in the water, but are also safe.”

She coordinated Saturday’s event that brought together local agencies like St. Luke’s Health and Nampa Fire to teach people about sun, boat, canal, and life jacket safety.

“What did you learn today, Jackson?” asked Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke.

“How to do CPR,” said Jackson from Nampa.

Jackson, an elementary school-aged kid, and his family came out because his mom Bree, says they all could learn more about water safety, especially when it comes to knowing the dangers of fast-moving irrigation canals.

“Because it could only take a minute for one of them to go opposite directions, so it’s just like a fear of mine, but also [I’m] taking the steps to make sure that they stay safe,” explained Bree from Nampa.

And she’s glad her kids had the opportunity to learn. “I think the most important thing that they learned is probably learning like the first steps of CPR. Honestly, they haven’t gotten it [yet] but just being able to do it physically on a dummy was pretty cool,” Bree added.

Nampa Parks and Rec offers swim lessons for kids. Details can be found here.