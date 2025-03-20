Irrigation season begins soon, officials stress canal safety

BOISE, Idaho — We're entering spring, which means water levels are going to rise across the valley.

I'm talking with the Nampa Meridian Irrigation District (NMID) about irrigation season and when residents will start seeing high canal and water levels.

At 3 a.m. on April 2, the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation Districtwill begin filling its canals and irrigation systems. The water will start from the Ridenbaugh Canal near Barber Park.

"It'll take us approximately two weeks to get the entire system built out, which includes the canal system and the pressurized irrigation system we own and operate," said Greg Curtis, Water Superintendent for Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District.

The Ridenbaugh Canal stretches 42 miles through the valley.

It'll take a few weeks to get to the levels where they need to be. NMID expects to have full pressure and delivery by April 15

Curtis said, "The waters in the Boise River, but to get it down the Ridenbaugh Canal, you've got to check it up. You have to create some head pressure, you have to raise the water on this side to push it into the Ridenbaugh, and so that's what we do with the 150 checkboards we currently have."

Diverting some of the water to the Ridenbaugh Canal can be challenging for crews using wood planks to direct the water flow.

Curtis said, "The checkboard up in that pile will get carried out here by two guys, one on each side. They lower them and drop them into the grooves in the concrete structure. It takes about 10 boards for each one of these bays, and you've got to drop them in and tamp them to the bottom."

NMID asks for patienceas the canal begins to fill.

And while the water rises, he says this is a good time to talk with your kids or family about safety near canals.

According to the Idaho Water Users Association, Idaho has the second-largest rate of canal drownings for children. The water is fast, cold, and you could easily get stuck.

Curtis adds, "The flows will change daily, and it might not look like a lot of water, but it's going to be increasing. Those canal banks are steep and hard to get out of."

Safety is the biggest concern, Curtis says, far too often, people go missing or get stuck in these waters.

He wants to remind people that trespassing on these rights of way across the valley is not allowed.