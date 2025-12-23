Nampa fire officials share holiday kitchen safety reminders

NAMPA, Idaho — Holiday gatherings often bring families together in the kitchen, but Nampa fire officials say that’s also where many fires start.

Fire crews warn that busy holiday meals mean more people, more distractions, and more open flames — all of which can quickly become dangerous. Common household items like wooden utensils, paper towels, and kitchen towels can easily catch fire if left too close to the stove.

“Make sure that you don't have like wooden utensils or paper towels or towels next to your open flame source on your cooktop,” said Nampa Fire Sergeant Elijah Effinger. “Make sure that those aren't there and that you have a good safe space.”

If a small, controllable fire does break out, fire officials say the first step is to shut off the heat source.

“Here in the valley, a lot of folks have gas cooktops as well, so that's an open flame source,” Effinger said. “Make sure that [the] source is turned off.”

To stop a fire from spreading, Nampa Fire recommends keeping a small fire extinguisher or a fire blanket — sometimes called a “hero blanket” — in the kitchen. These tools can help smother flames before they grow out of control.

With more family members in the kitchen during the holidays, Effinger says it’s especially important to keep children out of cooking areas whenever possible.

“Holiday season, we have family, which is the whole point of getting together and gathering,” Effinger said. “Make sure that you keep the little ones outside of the kitchen if you can while you're cooking.”

Fire officials also recommend checking smoke alarms, having an escape plan, and never leaving food unattended while cooking.

