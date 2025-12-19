How downtown Nampa's historic buildings were designed to survive fires differently from today

NAMPA, Idaho — Fire protection in downtown Nampa has evolved dramatically over the decades, with older buildings featuring unique structural designs that modern construction has largely abandoned.

RELATED | 'Thankful nobody got hurt'; New Plymouth fire destroys Double Diamond Saloon and salon

Deputy Fire Marshal Elijah Effinger recently took me beneath Old Town Nampa to explore how fire safety has changed since many of the area's historic buildings were constructed.

WATCH: Nampa fire marshal describe 'fireman's cuts' in downtown Nampa

How downtown Nampa's historic buildings were designed to survive fires differently than today

"So one of the really interesting things about older construction, and you can see here, is what is considered or called a fireman's cut," Effinger said.

These cuts were built where floor joists meet walls — a design meant to protect the structure during a fire. If flames weakened the floor, the design allowed it to fail in a controlled way without pulling down the wall.

"As soon as this became compromised, the floor would fall out of the wall," Effinger said.

The fireman's cuts remain visible today, especially in buildings that haven't been renovated, even as modern fire protection systems are added throughout downtown Nampa.

RELATED | New exhibit honors firefighters at Nampa Train Depot

While old construction was designed to fail in specific ways, today's materials behave very differently. Effinger says lumber used in original construction holds its structure well in the midst of active flames.

"But these dimensional beams, man, like, these are worth thousands of dollars. You can't find that anymore," Effinger said.

In newer downtown Nampa construction, engineered materials don't hold up the same way.

"These tend to burn much more quickly and lose their structural integrity much faster than old conventional lumber does," Effinger said.

Fire officials say that's why modern fire prevention now focuses on slowing fires down and buying time by using modern fire suppression methods like sprinklers.

Everyone can be prepared in the event of a fire. But if your fire extinguisher has sat idle for a while, Effinger says the retardant can become compressed and harden. To fix that, you can hit the bottom of the extinguisher with a mallet to loosen it up.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.