NAMPA, Idaho — The Kuna and Nampa fire departments could one day merge into a single agency following a Monday night meeting where Nampa Fire's Board of Commissioners decided to move forward with the proposal.

“These conversations have been happening for almost 2 years now,” Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter said. He says the idea to combine his department with Kuna’s is a win-win.

“It does feel like this is a benefit to both communities. It feels like our teams already work very well together,” Carpenter said.

WATCH: Hear from both fire chiefs about the consolidation proposal

Nampa Fire Board of Commissioners signs off on next step toward merging with Kuna Fire

The board also agreed after receiving a detailed report on what consolidation would look like.

“Really it’s sustainability for the Nampa citizens when we look into the future for our fire department,” Carpenter said.

On the Kuna side of the proposal, Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence said he also supports the idea.

“Both organizations have things to gain,” Lawrence said.

He said the change would increase efficiency for both departments and allow them to better serve each community while capitalizing on impact fees from new growth.

Kuna would benefit from “additional support, administrative support, additional staffing, ability to staff and bring on new stations, put a ladder truck in service," Lawrence said.

Nampa would also benefit from sharing resources.

“Kuna has assets that we don’t currently own, whether that’s their wildland firefighting equipment, to some of their rescue equipment,” Carpenter said.

If the consolidation moves forward, Kuna residents would likely see their taxes increase by about $20 per $100,000 of taxable assets. Nampa residents would see theirs decrease slightly.

Kuna Fire’s Board of Commissioners will hold a similar meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Idaho News 6 will continue covering the process as it develops.

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