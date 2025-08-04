Nampa Festival of the Arts Event Guide: Celebrating 38 years of local artistry

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Parks and Recreation has officially announced the return of the beloved Nampa Festival of the Arts, now celebrating its 38th year at Lakeview Park.

Established in 1986 to showcase local artists, this treasured event is a cornerstone of the community.

RELATED: ART, MUSIC, DANCE - Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates local creatives

This year's event is scheduled to run Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The festival will feature more than 200 artisan booths offering unique handmade creations, including jewelry, metal art, and paintings.

Admission and parking for the event are both free.

Nampa Parks & Recreation Idaho Website

The festival will provide a variety of activities suited for all ages, featuring live entertainment, food concessions, and a dedicated art booth for children.

Artists can also enter their pieces into the Juried Fine Art Show, where their art can be judged for cash prizes. Selected pieces will be displayed in the owner's booth.

Be sure to stop by the Idaho News 6 booth at the festival, where you can meet our team of reporters!

For more information on event details and guidelines, visit the Nampa Parks & Recreation website.