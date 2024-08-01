ART, MUSIC, DANCE: Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates local artists

NAMPA, Idaho — The upcoming Nampa Festival of the Arts is inviting the community to celebrate the creative spirit of the city on August 10 and 11.

The longstanding event began in 1986 was started to provide opportunities to local artists and continues to be held at Lakeview Park. This year's event will run from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

The two-day event is set to feature around 200 artisans and draw in over 18,000 community members, showcasing jewelry, paintings, sculptures, yard art, and much more.

Those attending will also find live entertainment, food concessions, and free activities for kids including an art booth. Admission and parking for the event are both free. More information on the event is available here.