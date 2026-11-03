Nampa council recommends changes to food truck ordinance, bringing hope to vendors

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council reviewed a new draft ordinance for mobile food vendors Monday night, recommending changes but ultimately holding off on a final vote after years of back and forth over how food trucks should be regulated.

WATCH: Nampa delays food truck vote, directs changes to draft ordinance

Nampa delays food truck vote, directs changes to draft ordinance

The proposal would create one license instead of multiple permits, remove fingerprinting and restroom requirements, and create an option for food truck courts.

For Sonia Champlin and Rae-Ann Stein, co-owners of the Perking Spot coffee truck and trailer, the decision brought some relief. The two have watched Nampa go back and forth for years over how food trucks should be regulated.

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"It's stressful, never knowing where we stand and if one day we're just gonna be told to pack up the six years of work that we've put into the community and bounce," Champlin said.

Several other proposed rules quickly drew pushback from council.

"I'm really concerned that we're putting a hampering on our businesses," Councilman Victor Rodriguez said.

Among the biggest questions raised were when food trucks can open and whether they can stay parked overnight.

"There's a reason why they come on wheels, and that's so they can move them," Councilman Dale Reynold said.

"You're going to eliminate a lot of these businesses by making them pack up and leave," Councilwoman Debbie Skaug said.

Council members also debated whether vendors can put out tables and umbrellas.

"You want to be able to sit down and enjoy your food because you just might order more. I'll always say small business is first," Rodriguez said.

"I think overall the fact that Nampa has been very relaxed in administering the ordinance well, that's not the case in the building side of life," Councilman David Bills said.

For Stein and Champlin, one proposal hit especially close to home: a 9 a.m. start time.

"As a coffee vendor, that just kills us and the overnight parking," Stein said.

Instead of moving forward with the ordinance, council went issue by issue, giving staff direction on what to change. Those changes included allowing overnight parking on private property and outdoor dining features like tables and umbrellas on private property, with requirements.

Council also debated expanding operating hours but didn't land on one set time.

"The line by line with some actual input felt like a much better direction," Stein said.

Staff will now revise the draft with council's direction.

"Tonight felt like a win," Stein said.

The city council will meet again in two weeks to review the amended ordinance.

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