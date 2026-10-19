NAMPA, Idaho — A proposed change to Nampa's city code could restrict when food trucks are allowed to open, and owners said it could put their early morning business at risk.

At The Perking Spot in Nampa, customers are already pulling up well before 9 a.m. But a proposed opening-time restriction could affect those early orders.

WATCH | Nampa food trucks could face new opening-time restrictions—

Nampa food trucks could face new opening-time rules

The truck's owners said moving the business is not as simple as it sounds. While the trailer has wheels, they said it would take significant work to pack up and set up the truck each day.

This is not the first time food truck operators in Nampa have faced potential rule changes. The city pressed pause on a previous proposal two years ago, and owners said they are raising concerns again as the latest proposal moves forward.

A public hearing on the proposed changes is scheduled. Check with the City of Nampa for hearing dates and details.

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