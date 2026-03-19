Nampa City Council to hold emergency meeting to plan next steps after mayor’s death

NAMPA, Idaho — City leaders in Nampa have called an emergency council meeting for 1 p.m. on Thursday to address how day-to-day operations will continue following the sudden death of the city’s mayor, Rick Hogaboam.

READ MORE | Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam dies from medical emergency during town hall meeting

According to a press release, the council is expected to consider a resolution allowing the City Council president, David Bills, to oversee city operations until a new mayor is appointed.

Officials will also discuss the process and timeline for selecting a replacement. The meeting will take place at Nampa City Hall, located at 411 3rd Street South, and is open to the public.

Residents who cannot attend in person can watch the meeting live below at 1 p.m. —

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