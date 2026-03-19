Community leaders react to sudden death of Nampa mayor Rick Hogaboam

NAMPA, Idaho — Community leaders across the Treasure Valley are sharing condolences following the sudden death of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, who died Wednesday night after a medical emergency during a regional town hall in Eagle. He was 47.

Officials, law enforcement leaders, and local governments described Hogaboam as a dedicated public servant who left a lasting impact in a short time as mayor and through years of service in Canyon County.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called the loss “heartbreaking” in a statement shared online. “Rick served with a real heart for public service and dedication to the community,” Little said. “His family, city staff, and the Nampa community are in my prayers.”

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said in a statement he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Hogaboam’s passing.

“His enthusiasm and commitment to serving the citizens of Nampa and Canyon County, demonstrated through his multiple public service roles, left a lasting impression on all who had the opportunity to work with him,” Clifford said. “On behalf of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my sincerest condolences to the City of Nampa, as well as to Mayor Hogaboam’s friends and family, during this difficult time.”

The Canyon County Sheriff's Department echoed that sentiment, saying, "His leadership, integrity, and commitment to the Canyon County community will leave a lasting impact."

READ MORE | Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam dies from medical emergency during town hall meeting

The Treasure Valley Partnership, who hosted the town hall, also expressed its condolences, calling Hogaboam an “esteemed colleague” with unmatched policy knowledge and a long history of collaboration across the region.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram shared on social media that Hogaboam was a “servant leader” and a devoted family man. “Beyond his professional life, Rick was an amazing father and husband,” Ingram wrote.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean referred to Hogaboam as "an earnest public servant of deep faith with an unending commitment to his city and state."

City of Nampa spokesperson Amy Bowman asked the community to keep Hogaboam’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Hogaboam was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 5, 2026.

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