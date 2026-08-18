Nampa approves FY27 budget, restores partial funding for VRT Route 42

NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday, Nampa City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2027 budget after separately voting 4-3 to restore reduced funding for Valley Regional Transit.

The approved budget includes $283,193 to preserve fixed Route 42. Route 40 and On-Demand service remain unfunded.

Elaine Clegg, the CEO of VRT, previously presented the agency’s budget during a fiscal workshop but was asked to return with less expensive options.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Nampa public transit could end after council votes to eliminate VRT funding

VRT’s original request totaled $862,948 and would have preserved Routes 40 and 42 along with On-Demand service.

Monday night, council considered three reduced-cost alternatives:

$498,521 for Route 42 and On-Demand

$302,520 for On-Demand only, which would eliminate Access service

$283,193 for Route 42 onlCouncilmembers first split 3-3 on the $498,521 option. Mayor Darl Bruner broke the tie with a no vote, defeating the proposal.

Council then considered the $283,193 Route 42-only option. Councilmembers again split 3-3, but Bruner voted yes, approving the funding 4-3.

The council later approved the full FY27 budget as amended on a unanimous 6-0 vote.

Learn more about what VRT On-Demand, Beyond Access, Route 40, and Route 42 entail by visiting these links.

Clegg said the reductions put the transportation organization in a difficult position.

“It will force you to try and make choices about who deserves service and who doesn’t. And that’s not a great place for a transportation system to be in,” Clegg said.

Two Nampa residents offered opposing views during public testimony.

District 2 resident Patty Evans supported eliminating VRT funding. Evans said she bought a bus pass and rode Route 42 for three hours and 52 miles, encountering only four other passengers during the trip.

“Target people who actually need transportation instead of driving large buses around and hoping that somebody actually gets on,” Evans said.

Ferne Brandt, a licensed social worker who depends on public transportation because severe vision loss prevents her from driving, urged council to preserve the service.

“Public transportation is the lifeline for our community,” Brandt said. “It gets us to our medical appointments, to the senior center, to community events and to our place of employment.”

Mark Finn also told council he believes the bus system has already worsened in quality and expressed concern that additional funding reductions would exacerbate the problem.

VRT previously said services left without funding would end October 12. Under the approved budget, Route 42 will continue while Route 40 and On-Demand service remain scheduled to end.

The final budget also includes $3,571,599 for the Nampa Public Library. The library portion passed 4-2, with Councilmembers David Bills and Sebastian Griffin opposed.

Council also approved up to $350,000 for the county animal shelter, contingent upon the other participating agencies contributing equally.

Nampa’s 2027 fiscal year begins October 1.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton