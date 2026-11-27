NAMPA, Idaho — The sudden closure of Moonlight Mountain Recovery earlier this month sent residents scrambling to find new places to live and continue treatment.

Recovery leaders say the community rallied — but gaps in Idaho's support network remain.

Recovery Idaho executive director Norma Jaeger said the closure sent a shock through the recovery community.

"I think disturbance in the force is a great description," Jaeger said.

WATCH | How Idaho recovery leaders are responding after Moonlight Mountain's sudden closure:

Idaho recovery leaders respond to Moonlight Mountain closure

Southwest Idaho Recovery Community Center executive director Marti Hooper said treatment providers and sober living homes quickly began calling each other, trying to find open beds.

"We had to work together, and that was amazing to me. Nobody was competitive. Nobody was claiming clientele. It was just, what do we need to do to serve these people? And everybody stepped up," Hooper said.

Idaho has recovery community center hubs across the state. The network started with eight centers and has since expanded into smaller communities through part-time and satellite locations.

The closure did not leave the valley without providers. Hooper said Ada County has added about six in the past six months, with several more in Canyon County. But finding an open bed can still be difficult.

"I was told it was 130 people across Idaho. How many of those are Canyon and Ada? I do not know," Hooper said.

Nampa Medicaid cut forces Moonlight Mountain recovery residents out Keith Burrell

Residents lost more than a place to stay with the sudden closure of Moonlight Mountain. Jaeger said residents had been participating in classes to learn about addiction and relapsing, and had access to ongoing counseling.

"These are people who are living in a recovery residence, people who are participating in treatment groups, had a counselor," Jaeger said.

Jaeger said recovery community centers focus on helping people build support that lasts beyond their time in treatment.

"Crisis centers are for the crisis. Recovery community centers are for the rest of your life," Jaeger said.

At SIRCC, Hooper said that support can include recovery coaching, rides to appointments and phones.

"We take them to 12-step meetings. We take them to dharma meetings. We take them to doctor's appointments. We take them to their probation officer appointments. We give them a free phone," Hooper said.

Sources tell Idaho News 6 that Magellan pulled Moonlight Mountain's Medicaid funding. The reason remains unclear. Idaho News 6 contacted Magellan and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for answers.