NAMPA, Idaho — Residents and employees at Moonlight Mountain Recovery Centers across the Treasure Valley were given just one day to find somewhere else to live and work, sources connected to the organization tell Idaho News 6.

Sources connected to Moonlight Mountain Recovery and Mental Health say the sudden change came after Magellan stopped Medicaid funding to the provider. The reason remains unclear. Idaho News 6 left messages with Magellan and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and had not heard back as of publication. For Penny Smith, the news hit close to home.

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"I wasn't surprised but very upset by it because I could put myself in that position," Smith said.

After 30 days at Intermountain Hospital, a social worker recommended Moonlight Mountain to Smith. She lived in a Nampa home while attending Moonlight's intensive outpatient program classes three days a week.

"It's basically just to teach you how to use new tools so that you're not relapsing or that you don't feel like you need to relapse," Smith said.

Smith graduated from the program in August 2025 and has been sober for over a year. She credits the experience with giving her the foundation she needed.

"I learned a lot from the classes that they offered there. The staff was great," Smith said.

She now manages a women's sober living home in Nampa called Hummingbird House. Since Moonlight's Nampa homes closed, Smith said she has heard from people and treatment providers searching for available beds. But Hummingbird's eight houses are already limited in how many people they can take.

"It breaks our heart that we can't just take them right now, put some cots in the living room and put them all up, but we can't do that," Smith said.

Smith said the closure underscores a larger problem in the state.

"We need more sober living, more resources, more treatment centers in Idaho, period," Smith said.