NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man in recovery says he and other residents of Moonlight Mountain homes were told to leave with just one day's notice after Medicaid funding to the provider was cut. Nile Price says he spent about six weeks in partial hospitalization, or PHP — an intensive program for people being treated for addiction.

"They teach us why we use and what's going on and then get to the stem of the problem," Price said.

Medicaid cut forces Moonlight Mountain residents out with 1 day's notice

He had just moved to a less intensive program with regular treatment sessions when he says he and all other residents received an email.

"Everybody in there was to be gone by 4 the next day," Price said.

Sources connected to Moonlight Mountain Recovery and Mental Health tell Idaho News 6 the sudden change came after Magellan stopped Medicaid funding to the provider. Magellan is the organization contracted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to administer the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan, which coordinates mental health, substance use disorder and crisis services for Idaho Medicaid members and other eligible residents.

The reason for the funding cut remains unclear. Idaho News 6 left a voicemail with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Magellan and has not heard back.

"I called the news because we didn't understand why — nobody really told us why," Price said.

The next morning, Price says he went to the treatment hub to collect his belongings and saw staff themselves packing up.

"They told some of the people if they gave them $125 they could stay one more week at the house," Price said. "A lot of these people were out donating plasma just to get it."

Price says he was fortunate to have somewhere to turn. He had lived at Liberty House Sober Living for eight months before and reached out to its owner.

"I told him I didn't have the funds, and he said, 'We'll figure that out when you get here,'" Price said.

But Price says he worries about others who weren't as lucky.

"I feel so bad for those people because a lot of them were brand new and they're fresh and they're scared right now. They don't have families and they have nowhere to go," Price said.

Moonlight Mountain operates multiple residential treatment and transitional sober living homes across Boise, Nampa and Caldwell. Price says he doesn't know how many people found somewhere to stay or how many had no options.

"I hope everybody stays sober," Price said. "It's just hope."

Price's advice to people who need help finding housing or other support is to call 211.

"211 helps you with clothing, food, a place to stay," Price said. "It can help people on the streets and get them out of there."