Memorial service planned for Nampa PD K-9 Riddick

The public is invited to attend
Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police Department
Memorial Photo for Nampa Police K9 Riddick. Photo: Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police Department
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has planned a memorial service for K-9 Riddick.

Riddick died over the weekend, in a police pursuit that resulted in a rollover crash.

The public is invited to attend Riddick's memorial on Oct. 1, at the Idaho Police K-9 Memorial in Meridian. The service will start at 6:00 p.m.

Nampa Police say there will be a short walk from the parking area on the driving track to the memorial.

Nampa Police say they will also try to livestream the service on Facebook.

