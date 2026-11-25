NAMPA, Idaho — A trial date has been set for Abigail Nicole Wolverton, the woman charged in connection with a Nampa crash that killed a 19-year-old mother and her newborn daughter.

Wolverton appeared in Canyon County court on Tuesday, where her trial was set to begin March 1, 2027.

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Wolverton faces two counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and one count of injury to a child.

The charges stem from an Aug. 31 crash at Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue in Nampa.

Kyara Engelhart, 19, was eight months pregnant when she was seriously injured in the crash.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section. Engelhart died Sept. 3, and her newborn daughter, Maelynn Lindauer, died Sept. 7.

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Wolverton is being held on a $2 million bond. The case is scheduled to go to trial March 1, 2027.

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