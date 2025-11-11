Low-clearance warning on Highway 16 interchange aims to protect bridge crews on I‑84

NAMPA, Idaho — Drivers heading east on Interstate 84 near Nampa may have noticed signs directing truckers to merge into the left lane near the Highway 16 interchange construction project.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says the extra precaution is meant to prevent potential hazards as crews build a bridge connecting Highway 16 to I‑84.

“We’re putting the first major highway in Idaho in four decades, Highway 16. And with that comes a lot of construction at different interchanges,” said Jill Youmans with ITD.

Hear from Youmans about the project and the temporary clearance warning

Concrete supports for the future bridge are in place, with temporary forms hanging lower than drivers might expect. While the legal maximum height for trucks on interstates without a special permit is 14.5 feet, the forms hang above the far right lane at about 15 feet.

“We have some forms up and those forms are a little lower than what people are used to seeing, so we’re asking large and oversized vehicles to move over,” Youmans said.

To promote extra safety for workers, ITD posted signs marking the clearance at 14.5 feet.

“Though they are technically at 15 feet we have workers up there and so out of the abundance of caution just to make sure everyone is safe. We’ve gone ahead and signed it at 14-and-a-half feet,” she said.

Regular semi-trucks, even if they don't move to the left lane, should clear the construction project without issues. Oversized loads, which require special permits, are the main concern when it comes to collisions.

“If an oversize load ran into it, it could be disastrous and it could injure workers and that’s the main reason why, even though it’s not necessary, we’ve gone ahead and signed it. We are asking people to move over because quite plainly we just want to provide the safest working environment possible,” Youmans said.

ITD says the low-clearance warning should last only a few more weeks, after which the extra signage and potential hazard will be removed.

“The people who build our bridges and repair our roads work really hard in an already dangerous environment, so ITD is committed to making it as safe as we can,” she said.

