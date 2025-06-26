Kuna woman sentenced to 17 years for crash that killed police K9, injured officer

NAMPA, Idaho — A woman convicted of injuring a police officer and killing his K9 partner during a high-speed chase last year was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Stephanie Kettermann, 33, of Kuna, must serve 12 years before becoming eligible for parole, Third District Judge Thomas Whitney ruled on Thursday.

The September 2024 incident began when Nampa police officers approached Kettermann during a suspected drug transaction in a Walmart parking lot. She fled in a Dodge Ram pickup, reaching speeds of 85 mph and driving into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended when Kettermann crashed into Officer Cody Huss' patrol vehicle. Huss was injured, and his K9 partner, Riddick, was killed. Officers arrested Kettermann after a brief foot chase and found methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle.

A Canyon County jury convicted Kettermann of multiple felonies, including drug trafficking, eluding law enforcement, and battery on a police officer.

"This sentence holds the defendant accountable for her selfish and reckless actions, which endangered our community, injured a law enforcement officer, and led to the tragic loss of K9 Riddick," said Canyon County Prosecutor Christopher Boyd.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, prosecutors requested a 30-year sentence with 15 years fixed, while the defense sought 13 years with three years fixed, citing Kettermann's lack of criminal history.

"This case is a tragic reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every day, and we appreciate their sacrifice," Boyd said.

After the crash, Huss was treated at a hospital and released. Riddick's body was taken to a local veterinary hospital, where it remained until a memorial service.

A second suspect in the original incident, Tanner Lucas Howe, was arrested at a nearby convenience store shortly after the crash.