Community gathers to honor fallen Nampa police K9 Riddick at memorial ceremony

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Hundreds gathered at the Idaho Police K-9 Memorial in Meridian to honor K9 Riddick, a Nampa Police dog killed during a rollover crash following a police pursuit.



The memorial featured an honor guard, bagpipes, and the presentation of a folded flag to Riddick's handler, Officer Cody Huss.

Riddick served the Nampa Police Department for two years and was remembered not only as a working dog but as a constant companion to his handler.

The ceremony highlighted the community's outpouring of support for law enforcement and its K9 officers.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A final salute for a partner, protector, and friend.

“We’re here tonight to remember K9 Riddick, who served with Nampa Police for about two years,” says Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff.

K9 Riddick was honored at the Idaho Police K-9 Memorial in Meridian. The Nampa Police Department and the community said goodbye after the German Shepherd tragically lost his life in a rollover crash during a police pursuit.

Officer Cody Huss, Riddick’s handler and partner, was presented with a folded flag, a symbol of the sacrifice both he and Riddick made for their community.

The public came out in droves—people lining the memorial grounds to show their support.

“Seeing this turnout... it just goes to show what this Idaho community is all about—the support for law enforcement,” says Chief Huff.

Riddick was more than just a working dog; he was a partner, a companion who was with his handler 24/7—whether on or off duty.

“They ride with them, they go home with them, they stay with them on their days off. It’s like any pet... but they’re with them 24 hours a day. We use K9s as a tool to keep the community safe, but they’re more than that. They’re truly partners,” says Chief Huff.

Also in attendance were members of Go Team Dogs, bringing therapy dogs to offer comfort to the community.

“I have respect for the police canines out there. They have a job to do, and they’re really, really good at what they do,” says Jo Egbert with Go Team Idaho.

Riddick’s legacy of service and sacrifice will be remembered, not just by the Nampa Police Department, but by an entire community who stood by him until the very end.

