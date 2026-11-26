NAMPA, Idaho — Families who have spent years practicing archery and air rifle shooting inside Nampa’s only indoor shooting range are asking city leaders to reconsider plans for the building.

The facility has served the community for nearly four decades, giving children and adults a place to practice, compete and build relationships through archery and air rifle programs.

But its future is now uncertain after the Nampa City Council voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to end negotiations over the range. The city cited plans to repurpose the building for police training and operations, along with future water facility expansion.

“If we lose this facility, it'll never come back,” Air Idaho Director Joe Schneehagen said.

Schneehagen said Air Idaho had expected to begin negotiations with the city before learning the facility could instead be repurposed for the police department.

“We were going to start negotiating two weeks ago with the city, and they walked in the Thursday before and said that a proposal was going to go to the city council to repurpose the facility to the police department,” Schneehagen said.

For families who use the range, the debate is about more than losing a place to practice.

“This facility really means a home not only to kids that are members here but also to the public,” archery parent Danielle Wellman said.

The facility was built through a partnership between the City of Nampa and Idaho Fish and Game, with additional help from federal grant funding, donations and volunteers.

Air Idaho took over operations five years ago and expanded public access to the facility.

Some parents and coaches are also concerned about what losing the range could mean for young athletes training at a competitive level.

“What most people don't realize is we're all gearing up for the LA 2028 Olympics,” parent and archery coach Derek Fong said. “What we lose by losing this range and not being able to come here and practice is that these kids start in spring for Summer Olympic qualifications.”

WATCH: Nampa considers shooting range for police use, families ask city to reconsider

Families fight to keep Nampa shooting range open

Despite their concerns, families organizing to save the range say they do not view the issue as a fight against the Nampa Police Department.

Instead, they hope city leaders, police and range users can find a way to share the facility or reach another solution.

“We want to make it really clear to everyone, and especially to them, that we support the police department,” Save the Range organizer Amanda Forkey said. “This is nothing about 'us versus them.' We want to sit down and take time to talk about how we can both use this facility.”

Supporters are now organizing and asking city leaders to reconsider the decision.

At least one group that uses the facility is already preparing for a move. The Bow Chiefs have announced plans to relocate to the Caldwell fairgrounds, where the organization plans to build two indoor archery ranges. The group hopes to have the new ranges ready by late January.

Meanwhile, supporters of Nampa’s range plan to attend the next City Council meeting on Dec. 7 to voice their concerns and continue pushing for a solution.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.