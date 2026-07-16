NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa’s only indoor shooting range could soon have a new operator after Idaho Fish and Game decided not to renew its agreement with the city.

The range opened in 1986 and offers indoor archery and air rifle shooting. Fish and Game built and owns the building, while the City of Nampa owns the land beneath it.

WATCH Why Nampa’s only indoor shooting range could see major changes

Nampa seeks new operator for indoor shooting range

Fish and Game told the city it was moving in a new direction for shooting sports, leaving Nampa to search for another organization capable of safely operating the range and keeping it open to the public.

The Nampa Bow Chiefs currently maintain the archery side and use volunteers to staff public shooting hours. Club President Tom Foster says his biggest concern is what the uncertainty could mean for its youth team and the young archers who practice there nearly every day.

The city says it wants shooting sports to continue at the facility as long as possible. However, the land will eventually be needed for public utility infrastructure.

The next operating agreement could last between three and five years. Air rifle organizers say that limited timeline could make it difficult for a new operator to justify investing heavily in the existing facility.

Proposals are due August 10 and the current agreement with Fish and Game expires in December.

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