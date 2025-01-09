Idaho firefighters deploy to battle Southern California wildfires

NAMPA, Idaho — Over 100 firefighters from across southern Idaho mobilized Thursday morning, preparing for a 12 to 14-hour drive to Southern California, where they will join the fight against massive wildfires. The deployment, comprised of 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines, encompasses task forces from Emmett, Kootenai County, and as far away as the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa served as the gathering point for the teams, who answered California's call for aid as the state's fire services grapple with "apocalyptic" conditions.

"We took the phone call yesterday morning and began gathering resources to try and fulfill an order that California put out for 200 fire engines from the western states," said Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter.

Dan Kinney, an engineer with the Caldwell Fire Department, reiterated the teams' readiness. "We'll be ready for whatever they throw at us, whether we're covering a station or we're fighting fire," Kinney said.

Bryan Daniels, deputy chief of administration with the Caldwell Fire Department, described the dire situation in California. "It's apocalyptic. It's absolutely devastating. This is definitely going to be a fire that's going to change the landscape of California, and, I think, California's fire service."

When asked about the impact on his team, Daniels stated, "Well, hopefully they go down. They work hard. They represent Idaho and the Treasure Valley well. We're hoping that they gain some valuable experience and are prepared for what they may see, understanding the devastating losses of an entire community burning down."

The task force's expenses will be covered by California as part of a mutual aid agreement, and they are expected to remain in the state for about 14 days, though their stay could extend depending on the evolving fire conditions.

As the crews lined up and prepared to depart, police vehicles arrived to escort them to the interstate, marking the beginning of their critical mission. These efforts aim to relieve and support the already stretched California fire crews.