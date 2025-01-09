Watch Now
Idaho mobilizes 100+ firefighters to help battle blazes in Los Angeles

Ethan Swope/AP
The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
BOISE, Idaho — In response to the devastating wildfires currently sweeping across Los Angeles County, Idaho will send five task forces to help protect communities threatened by the ongoing fires.

The move comes in response to a request from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. In total, Idaho will send 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines to the Los Angeles area on Thursday morning. The task forces, which were coordinated by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, hope to be in place on Friday.

IFCA president, Kirk Carpenter says the task forces are ready to "stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in harm's way."

As of this writing, 5 people have perished in the various fires ravaging Los Angeles County and 100,000 have been evacuated from their homes.

