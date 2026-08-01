NAMPA, Idaho — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed the arrests and detention of six undocumented immigrants at a construction site off Franklin Road in Nampa.

A video sent to Idaho News 6 shows law enforcement officers searching and detaining individuals at the scene. We reached out to ICE for comment.

WATCH | Video shows officers arresting individuals near Nampa construction site—

ICE arrests six undocumented immigrants at construction site in Nampa

ICE confirmed that the agency had conducted targeted operations in Nampa on July 30. The agency says the people arrested will "receive full due process" and "will remain in ICE custody pending their removal or removal proceedings."

Below is the rest of ICE's statement:

Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

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