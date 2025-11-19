NAMPA, Idaho — Four Special Olympics of Idaho athletes will see their artwork showcased on an NFL field when Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland wears custom cleats featuring their designs during Week 13 of the NFL season.

The project is part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign, a week when players choose a cause close to their hearts and showcase it through custom cleats. Loveland, who grew up in Gooding, Idaho, selected Special Olympics Idaho as his cause.

The athletes downloaded a shoe template, created their artwork and submitted it. Loveland and his family then selected four winners from the submissions.

"I was shocked — I was shocked it was me," said Buzz, one of the winning artists.

Jeff, another winner, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

"I want to thank you for being a part of this with Special Olympics Idaho, and to the Bears, I hope you keep winning," Jeff said.

Barbara, also selected as a winner, shared her appreciation for having her work chosen.

"I'd say thank you for choosing my design, because it really means a lot to me that somebody else likes my art," Barbara said.

WATCH TO SEE: COLSTON LOVELAND TALKS GIVING BACK TO IDAHO

From Idaho to the NFL: Special Olympics Athletes’ Designs Go Pro

For Loveland, the project represents more than just custom footwear. The tight end says giving back to his home state remains important to him, even while playing professionally in Chicago.

"Giving back — that's the biggest thing. Giving kids with less opportunities a chance, and a voice," Loveland said.

Loveland emphasized the importance of maintaining his connection to Idaho despite the distance.

"The support I get from Idaho, like I felt it from day one," Loveland said.

The Bears player says choosing the designs was both meaningful and enjoyable.

"I wanted to have fun with it and have a little bit of flash to it. I got Idaho on there, obviously, some messages on there, and yeah, I think they turned out real great," Loveland said.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

