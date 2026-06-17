NAMPA, Idaho — When the arena goes dark at the Snake River Stampede, the Snake River Stampeders take center stage.

Formed in 1997, the volunteer drill team has become one of the rodeo's signature attractions, dazzling crowds with synchronized riding patterns illuminated by lights.

Coach Brandi Krajnik says the group was the brainchild of former Snake River Stampede Executive Secretary Jimmie Hurley after the rodeo moved from an outdoor arena to the Ford Idaho Center.

"She wanted pretty girls on fast horses and then put lights on us, and that's how it got started," Krajnik said.

Each year, riders compete for one of just 18 spots on the team through a rigorous audition process. Many come from backgrounds in drill team riding and spend months preparing for their chance to perform.

WATCH: MEET THE SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDERS!

From auditions to arena lights: Inside the Snake River Stampeders

"The excitement behind it and the history behind the team ... it just adds another level. You do drill team your whole life and it just adds another level," Cheyenne Draves said.

For riders like Draves and Erica Weissenbuehler, the performance is about more than entertainment. It's about representing the Stampede and helping preserve a western tradition.

"We're here to have fun, but we're also here to look great for the Snake River Stampeders and the Snake River Stampede. We're representing them, and at the end of the day we want to make our rodeo look good," Weissenbuehler said.

Snake River Stampede President Bryan Crookham says the performance has become especially popular with younger rodeo fans.

"You talk to a lot of the kids after the event. What was your favorite part? It was the Stampeders, the horses with the Christmas lights on them," Crookham said.

The Snake River Stampede runs through Saturday. Idaho News 6 will be at the rodeo on Thursday for Patriot Night, so stop by our booth, meet your Canyon County Neighborhood Reporters and say hello!

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