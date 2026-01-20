Former Nampa pastor to face trial on child pornography charges, including using AI to create explicit images

NAMPA, Idaho — A former Nampa pastor charged with possessing and distributing child pornography will face trial next month, a judge confirmed during a pre-trial conference Tuesday morning at the Canyon County Courthouse.

Matthew Masiewicz, a former pastor at Sovereign Grace Fellowship in Nampa, faces 13 felony counts. Twelve charges relate to the possession and distribution of child sexually exploitative material, while one count accuses him of using artificial intelligence to create explicit images that appeared to involve a minor.

RELATED | Nampa pastor pleads not guilty to 13 charges for possessing and distributing child pornography

Masiewicz remains in custody on a $2 million bond and is under a no-contact order with all minors. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 23 at the Canyon County Courthouse.

WATCH: Former Nampa pastor Matthew Masiewicz will face trial in February on 13 felony counts

Former Nampa pastor to face trial on child pornography charges

The former pastor is expected back in court for a status conference on February 17.

ALSO READ | Nampa Pastor arraigned on 13 charges for possessing and distributing child pornography

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.