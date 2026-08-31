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Three people hurt in Nampa crash Monday morning

Nampa Crash
Idaho News 6
Nampa Crash
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — A pregnant woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash in Nampa Monday morning.

Police say the four-vehicle crash happened at approximately 9:46 a.m. at Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue.

Two other people received minor injuries from the crash.

Nampa Police did not say what led to the crash but said their Specialized Traffic Enforcement System is helping coordinate the ongoing investigation.

They ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sergeant Doug Harward at 208-468-5697.

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