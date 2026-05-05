NAMPA, Idaho — Rising diesel prices are being felt far beyond the fuel pump—they’re impacting farmers and families right here in Canyon County.

As tensions continue in Iran, disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have affected global oil supply, pushing fuel costs higher across the United States. For local farmers, those increases are hitting close to home.

At Gutierrez Family Farms in Nampa, diesel isn’t optional—it’s essential.

“We use diesel in a lot of our operations… basically the tractor and the equipment that we use, so everything we do depends on it,” said Mariah Gutierrez, a farm associate.

According to AAA, diesel prices in Idaho are averaging around $5.48 per gallon, adding pressure to an already demanding season. Gutierrez says those rising costs are affecting everything from fieldwork to harvesting.

To adapt, the farm is making changes to cut back on fuel use. That includes switching crops to reduce how often equipment is needed in the fields.

“We moved from an alfalfa hay to a sorghum Sudan variety, so this allows us to harvest the field twice during our season versus four to five with alfalfa,” Gutierrez said.

WATCH: Mariah Gutierrez shares how her family’s farm is being impacted by rising diesel prices

'Everything we do depends on it': Rising diesel prices hit Nampa farm amid global tensions

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Even with adjustments, the financial strain remains. Gutierrez says the farm has seen about a 35% increase in diesel prices compared to last season.

While they were able to purchase some fuel before prices increased this winter, limited storage means they still have to buy diesel at higher rates.

“We can’t really run away from it,” Gutierrez said. “It is our livelihood, so we just have to be prepared when situations like this do happen.”

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In a region known for agriculture, Gutierrez says they’re not alone. Many farms across Canyon County are facing similar challenges as fuel costs rise.

“Some farms are doing better than others, but all these little small farms are struggling a lot from it,” she said. “We do feel those prices strongly.”

On top of rising diesel prices, farmers are also dealing with drought conditions, creating even more uncertainty for the season ahead.

“With the drought season coming upon us, we don’t know when we’re going to run out of water,” Gutierrez said. “That becomes another factor just as much as the diesel prices.”

Despite the challenges, Gutierrez says farmers are finding ways to adapt—working to stay efficient and keep their land running.

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