CWI names Mahmood Sheikh as first athletic director

NAMPA, Idaho — College of Western Idaho has named Mahmood Sheikh as its inaugural athletic director as the college prepares to launch intramural and intercollegiate athletics.

According to CWI, Sheikh has been with the college since September 2025 as assistant chief advancement officer for strategic initiatives. His new role will lead the launch of athletics and intramural programs at the college.

Before coming to CWI, Sheikh spent more than six years as senior associate athletic director for development and executive director of the Vandal Scholarship Fund at the University of Idaho.

"Mahmood brings a combination of strategic vision, fundraising expertise, and deep experience in athletics as we build this program from the ground up," CWI President Gordon Jones said in a news release. "He understands how to develop sustainable models, cultivate community partnerships, and create opportunities that put students first. I am confident Mahmood will lay a strong foundation for intramurals and athletics that support student success and helps prepare our graduates to thrive."

Earlier this year, Jones announced CWI would establish intercollegiate athletics and an intramural program.

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Jones said the college’s ambition is to launch intercollegiate sports through an endowment-funded model, with annual operational costs available before the first season begins and throughout each sport’s history.

"Rather than relying on yearly fundraising, this approach enables us to build high-quality, sustainable athletics supported by philanthropic contributions, in areas of interest to the Treasure Valley community," Jones said.

CWI says intercollegiate recruiting will focus on expanding opportunities for local high school students, allowing them to pursue higher education while competing in sports. The college says intramural leagues and expanded recreational activities will be designed to increase student connections and wellness.

Sheikh has spent 14 years in intercollegiate athletics, including two stints at the University of Idaho and time at the University of Colorado Boulder. He also spent nearly nine years as deputy executive director for the Idaho State Bar and Idaho Law Foundation, Inc.

"I wish to thank President Jones, and all involved in the search process for their trust and confidence in me and my abilities," Sheikh said. "As an Idahoan, I am fired up for this opportunity knowing that 98.6% of our student body hails from right here in the Gem State. Our work in athletics and intramurals will align with CWI’s role of championing accessibility, safeguarding affordability, and designing strong pathways for students and student athletes. Otter Proud!"

Sheikh is a Moscow, Idaho native and a University of Idaho graduate. CWI says he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership.

He serves on the Live Foundation, Inc. board, is an executive committee member for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and is a former executive committee member for the National Association of Athletic Development Directors.

Sheikh will start in his new role June 1.

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