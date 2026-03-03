College of Western Idaho posts first athletics director job as school pursues endowment-driven sports model

NAMPA, Idaho — College of Western Idaho has posted a job opening for its first Director of Athletics, a move college leaders describe as an early administrative step toward launching intercollegiate athletics alongside recreation and intramural opportunities.

CWI President Gordon Jones said the school is pursuing an endowment-driven model to fund intercollegiate sports — meaning fundraising and community support would need to reach a certain threshold before competition begins.

"We think the responsible way to do that is to effectively do what I call an 'endowment-driven model,' where we fundraise and create the support up front and then put the students on the field," Jones said.

Jones emphasized that which sport launches first will depend on funding, not a predetermined timeline.

"Some people say, what's the first sport going to be? My answer is whichever one we get to that level of funding that we can put on the field," Jones said.

CWI leaders have discussed sports including baseball, softball, basketball, rodeo, and soccer, though the college has not announced which program would launch first.

Jones framed the athletics effort as broader than intercollegiate competition, pointing to student life and participation outside the classroom.

"For us, athletics is going to look like a couple of things. It's going to be rec, it's gonna be intramural, and then intercollegiate athletics," Jones said.

On conference affiliation, Jones said CWI would most likely pursue membership in the NJCAA Division I region that includes Idaho, where College of Southern Idaho and North Idaho College already compete.

Jones also addressed speculation that the athletics push signals a broader institutional shift, saying the college remains focused on its core mission.

"This is not about becoming a university or trying to be something other than a school that's focused on affordable employable education…" Jones said.

CWI has not announced a start date for competition.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.