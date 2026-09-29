Court documents outline moments leading up to Nampa parking lot murder

NAMPA, Idaho — Two sisters are arrested in connection with the murder of Jade Ramirez in a Nampa parking lot in late July. Alissa Huerta faces first-degree murder, and her sister Hannah Huerta faces solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.

Now, newly obtained court documents by Idaho News 6 reveal the details surrounding the moments leading up to Ramirez's death.

On the morning of July 26, Alissa's sister Hannah informed her that Jade wanted to fight, and they agreed to meet at the Ross parking lot. Alissa drove with Hannah Lee and other passengers.

Alissa said that on arrival, Jade got out of her car carrying a baseball bat and started hitting Alissa's car. Alissa said that she maneuvered the car away, and Hannah fell from the passenger side of the vehicle.

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In the affidavit, it says that multiple witnesses said they heard Hannah screaming to 'run her [Jade] over'. In a later interview with detectives, Hannah said she was "yelling for Alissa to go", not to run her over.

Court documents reveal that Alissa said she did not feel the car strike Jade and that Hannah told her she did while they were driving toward the freeway.

A video obtained by Nampa Police showed Jade walking towards Alissa's Honda, "oriented in a direction where Jade would've been visible to Alissa for several seconds". Hannah is seen standing next to the car at that point, and as Jade raises the bat to swing at the windshield, the car collides with Jade's legs.

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In communications before the incident, a Facebook Messenger thread between Jade and Hannah shows hostile language being sent by both women.

Two days before the murder, Hannah had sent Jade a message, reading:

"We can get that if u need that I'm with everything u got beat up by my friend u really talking like ur like that for real lol we can get that after im off work dont trip."

On the day of the murder, Jade sent Hannah a message saying "boutta shoot up ur babys pad."

Detectives said that other statements made also pointed to Hannah actively participating in organizing the meet-up and traveling to the agreed-upon location.

Hannah told detectives that she felt bad seeing Jade on the ground, so she said they should call the police. Investigators say Hannah was initially reluctant and vague about aspects of the pre-planning, and said Jade's "injuries were her own fault."

According to investigators, her reluctance to discuss the pre-planning of the incident, and her acknowledgment of agreeing to the fight, "was consistent with a consciousness of guilt regarding her role in the events of 07/26/2026."

Hannah Huerta faces a charge of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.

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