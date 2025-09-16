City of Nampa sets $75M minimum bid for potential Ford Idaho Center sale

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa City Council voted to declare the Ford Idaho Center underutilized in a 4-2 resolution vote on Monday. In a press release, the city says the council also voted to the minimum bid for the potential sale of the Ford Idaho Center at $75 million.

A public hearing scheduled for Oct. 6 will allow residents to weigh in on whether the city should sell, convey, or keep the property.

Ahead of the public hearing, residents can provide input through several channels, including in-person testimony at the hearing, written testimony submitted to the City Clerk's office, or email to clerks@cityofnampa.us. Written testimony should preferably be submitted by Oct. 1 to be included in the council packet.

Those needing accommodations for public testimony can contact the Clerk's Office at (208) 468-5415.

