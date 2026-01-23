Certified good boy, Nampa police select new K-9 officer after extensive vetting process

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has selected its newest four-legged officer after putting several canine candidates through rigorous testing designed to evaluate their potential for police work.

The department ultimately chose Murtaugh as their new K-9 officer following extensive evaluations that tested the dog's environmental adaptability, drive, and suitability for law enforcement duties.

"What they have is high drive for certain aspects of life in the criminal justice world or in policing that we really look for," said Lt. Brad Childers of the Nampa Police Department.

However, Childers emphasized that drive alone isn't enough – it must be controllable.

"It's similar to like a Ferrari with no brakes," said Childers of the new dog candidates. "If it's a newer handler, it's like a 14-year-old getting inside that Ferrari and going as fast as they can. So we're trying to teach brakes as soon as we get these dogs."

The department began the selection process after K-9 Riddick was killed during a pursuit in 2024.

Officers conducted testing in an unfamiliar environment to remove any advantages a dog or breeder might have in setting them up for success.

"So we get to see firsthand with the freshness of this environment— how is that dog naturally going to react for us," Childers explained of the evaluation process.

The first evaluation focused on environmental factors, including how dogs handled obstacles like dark enclosed spaces, unsteady climbing surfaces, and everyday police equipment such as patrol cars.

"Canines probably have never been in the back of a patrol car," added Childers. "To see its natural reaction as it goes in and out of it— make sure it's OK with that— because that's where it's going to spend a fair amount of its time."

The testing process can quickly eliminate candidates. In one case, a dog's hesitation on grated stairs was enough to disqualify it from consideration.

"We don't really get to pick the environment where bad guys might hide from us, so we have to have that dog that's [suited] for all conditions," Childers said.

After completing the environmental testing and veterinary examination, Murtaugh emerged as the department's choice for their newest K-9 officer.

Childers noted that the department aims for an average retirement age of 10 years for their police dogs. When the animals do retire, their handlers have the option to purchase them from the department for $1.

