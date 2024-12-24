Idaho Potato Bowl honors Nampa's K9 Riddick who died in a police pursuit in September

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Potato Bowl, which was held at Albertsons Stadium on Monday, took a moment to celebrate two local heroes — Nampa Officer Cody Huss and his K9 Riddick. They were both honored with the SERVPRO First Responder Award.

Officer Huss was presented the award in honor of his and his late dog's work for the community — Huss' dog K9 Riddick died in a police pursuit in Septmeber.

Nampa Police Department Nampa Police K-9 Riddick. Photo: Nampa Police Department

“Officer Cody Huss and his K-9 partner, Riddick, demonstrated extraordinary dedication to their community, working tirelessly to ensure safety and security," the announcer said at the Idaho Potato Bowl. "K-9 Riddick, a steadfast and loyal partner, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty..."