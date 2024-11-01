Adrenaline and noise: A recipe for fun at Monster Jam this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — The Monster Jam will take over the Ford Idaho Center this weekend with high-flying action.
The monster truck show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — shows are at 7 p.m. each night, with an added matinee on Saturday at 1 p.m..
Here's some Monster Jam facts:
- Monster trucks have essentially the same innards — only the outside is different.
- Monster trucks weigh close to 12,000 pounds.
- They have 1500 horsepower.
- Each tire weighs 645 pounds.
- Fans use mobile devices to judge the contest and choose the winner.
- The trucks run on methanol racing fuel.
- Each truck can be shut down instantly with a remote control, if a driver is unable to do so.