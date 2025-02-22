The Annual Children's Torchlight Parade is an exciting kickoff to the McCall Winter Carnival

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Area Chamber welcomed everyone to the McCall Community Church for the Annual Children’s Torchlight Parade!

Children enjoyed hot chocolate, snacks, and goodie bags.

At 6:45 p.m., the kids lined up to walk with firefighters to the Ponderosa Center Ludwig Terrace, where the Winter Carnival bonfire was lit to kick off the 2025 celebration!

Our Neighborhood reporter, Allie Triepke, participated in the parade that launched the carnival in McCall.

To see all the events happening in McCall, for the McCall Winter Carnival click here

Our Senior Reporter, Don Nelson, provided us with details on parking and how to enjoy the Winter Carnival.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson outside in McCall for the McCall Winter Carnival

Our Idaho News 6 team is gathering amazing photos of the McCall Winter Carnival.

Check it out!