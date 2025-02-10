Event Guide: Discover the magic of the 2025 McCall Winter Carnival

MCCALL, Idaho — The 2025 McCall Winter Carnival is fast approaching. This year's event promises a blend of traditional favorites and fresh new experiences, spanning three days packed with excitement.

Rooted in history, the McCall Winter Carnival traces its origins to the Payette Lake Winter Games, which first took place in 1924. After starting anew in the 1960s, the carnival has flourished into a signature Idaho winter event, drawing more than 60,000 visitors annually.

This year’s theme, "Carnival in Paradise," merges classic winter fun with a touch of the tropics. Here are some highlights of the events you can enjoy:

McCall Area Chamber of Commerce

FRIDAY, FEB. 21 —



All Day: Snow Sculpture Tour

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Vendor Court at E. Lake Street across from Legacy Park

3 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Beer Garden with Broken Horn Brewing at The Terrace

5 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage featuring Olivia Frost

7 p.m.: Kid’s Torchlight Parade from E. Lake St. to The Terrace

7 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage featuring Hillfolk Noir

7:30 p.m.: McCall Winter Carnival Ice Skating Show at Manchester Ice & Event Centre

SATURDAY, FEB. 22 —



All Day: Snow Sculpture Tour

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Vendor Court at E. Lake Street across from Legacy Park

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Beer Garden with Broken Horn Brewing at The Terrace

12 p.m.: Mardi Gras Parade along 3rd Street/E. Lake Street

2 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage featuring Noah Ormsby

4:30 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage featuring Yotes

Dusk: Fireworks on Payette Lake (view from Legacy and Depot Park

7 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage featuring Bread and Circus

7:30 p.m.: McCall Winter Carnival Ice Skating Show - Encore at Manchester Ice & Event Centre

SUNDAY, FEB. 23 —



All Day: Snow Sculpture Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Vendor Court at E. Lake Street across from Legacy Park

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Beer Garden with Broken Horn Brewing at The Terrace

11:30 a.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage featuring Cattleax

1 p.m.: Talent Show at The Terrace

With an array of over 100 unique activities, there's something for everyone. From dog sledding and parades to live music and fireworks, the carnival is brimming with winter fun.

In addition to festivities, the carnival is also hosting a raffle that could win you a trip for "Winter in Cascade," "Summer in Donnelly," "Spring in New Meadows," or "Fall in McCall." Raffle tickets are only $10, but they must be purchased in person at the McCall Chamber of Commerce office prior to the carnival or at the raffle booth during the events — the winners will be announced on Sat., Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

To make the most out of your carnival experience, the McCall Chamber of Commerce has some tips for visitors:



Dress in warm layers including moisture-wicking base layers, insulating garments, and waterproof outerwear.

Wear sturdy winter boots or traction-enhanced footwear to navigate icy conditions.

Adopt a “penguin walk” by walking flat-footed with short steps.

Plan routes favoring right-hand turns to ease traffic flow.

Be kind, patient, and considerate to volunteers and fellow visitors alike.

For a complete schedule and more details, visit McCall Winter Carnival's Website.