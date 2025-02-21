Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValley CountyMcCall Winter Carnival

2025 McCall Winter Carnival Sculptures

The 2025 McCall Winter Carnival has officially begun — and this year's incredible snow sculptures are available to view all weekend long.

IMG_5945.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5942.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5944.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5946.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5943.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5941.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5937.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5936.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5938.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5940.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5935.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5930 (1).JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5932.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5931.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith IMG_5934.JPG 2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesPhoto by: Doug Lock-Smith

2025 McCall Winter Carnival Sculptures

close-gallery
  • IMG_5945.JPG
  • IMG_5942.JPG
  • IMG_5944.JPG
  • IMG_5946.JPG
  • IMG_5943.JPG
  • IMG_5941.JPG
  • IMG_5937.JPG
  • IMG_5936.JPG
  • IMG_5938.JPG
  • IMG_5940.JPG
  • IMG_5935.JPG
  • IMG_5930 (1).JPG
  • IMG_5932.JPG
  • IMG_5931.JPG
  • IMG_5934.JPG

Share

2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
2025 McCall Winter Carnival snow sculpturesDoug Lock-Smith
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next