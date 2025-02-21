Send us your pictures! How to share photos with Idaho News 6

Watch Now
MCCALL, Idaho — It's quick and easy to share your photos from the McCall Winter Carnival with the Idaho News 6 team!

1. Click this link for an easy way to upload your files.
2. Complete the form with your name and a quick caption to tell us where you took the picture.
3. Check the box that states Idaho News 6 can share your images.
4. Hit submit!

It's that easy.

You can also find the submission page anytime on our homepage. Just look for the "Be Seen on Idaho News 6" tab at the top of the page!

We have a huge Idaho News 6 team reporting live from the McCall Winter Carnival all weekend long, so send in your photos and tune in for a chance to see your pictures shared on air and on IDAHONEWS6.com!

View our full McCall Winter Carnival sculptures gallery here.

