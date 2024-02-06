A look back on 57 years of the McCall Winter Carnival

MCCALL, Idaho — 2024 will mark the 58th year that the iconic McCall Winter Carnival is inviting thousands of visitors to explore a winter wonderland and enjoy some time in the snow.

The inspiration for the Winter Carnival dates back to 1924 when McCall created the Payette Lake Sports Carnival, named after the picturesque body of water to the north of the town. The Sports Carnival existed for several years before becoming an ice-breakup contest, which ended when gambling became illegal in 1941.

In 1965, the community rallied to bring back a winter festival to help promote the area's pristine skiing. This effort led to the first annual McCall Winter Carnival at Brundage Mountain Resort. The two-day event included slalom racing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and snowshoe and snowcat races.

Since then, the event has grown and the Carnival continues to attract visitors and amateur and professional snow sculptors from around the world.

The McCall Winter Carnival dates back to 1924 when it was called the Payette Lakes Winter Festival. After a break in the 1940s, the event returned as the McCall Winter Carnival in 1964.

Last year saw visitors enjoying the carnival's final year as a 10-day festival after organizers committed to a new three-day celebration to make sure local businesses could keep up with the influx of people.

COVID-19 complications shut down the carnival in 2021, but it was back in action in 2022 despite some adjustments to follow CDC recommendations.

Ky Tucker The theme for the 2019 McCall Winter Carnival was Legends, Myths and Superheroes!

In 2020, the event invited residents and visitors alike to get away from the cabin fever of the early pandemic days and enjoy elaborate snow sculptures scattered across the town.

The McCall Winter Carnival has been a staple event in the Gem State for years now. If you haven't had the opportunity to see it firsthand, this year's festivities kick off in just a few weeks on Feb. 23.