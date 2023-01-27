McCall Winter Carnival hosts its final ten-day festival before switching formats

The McCall Winter Carnival dates back to 1924 when it was called the Payette Lakes Winter Festival, after a break in the 1940s, the event returned as the McCall Winter Carnival in 1964.

The purpose of the festival was to provide a boost to local businesses during the winter season, mission accomplished! But now the carnival has gotten so popular that it will change from a ten-day festival into a three-day weekend event in February next year.

"It’s kind of interesting, I’ve been with the chamber for 12 years and I ran winter carnival for ten," said McKenzie Kraemer. "When I started we did not see the winter visitation that we see today, carnival was a necessary event to help businesses get through the winter, but that has changed."

The McCall Winter Carnival kicks off their final ten-day celebration on Friday, but what won't change are the events that make this such a popular destination.

"You will have the Mardi Gras Parade, sculptures, fireworks, torchlight parade, the vendors, live music and everything you can think of," said Kraemer. "The only difference is we will see more events throughout the entire winter rather than just being condensed into these ten days, it might be a little more accessible because you might be able to find some hotel lodging."

The party starts with the opening ceremonies and fireworks on Friday night, Saturday features the Mardi Gras Parade and Sunday kicks off the ice sculpting competitions and the ceremonial start for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.

My favorite part of the carnival are the ice and snow sculptures that local businesses put so much time and effort into creating, we caught up with Concrete Evolutions who build a giant maze, three sculptures and some sledding tracks.

"We have had six guys for nine days straight to get to this point," said Ben Ormsbey. "The vision is trying to have something fun for the kids, we will be selling warm drinks and charging admission trying to recoup some of our costs so we can go bigger next year."

McCall Winter Carnival starts today. My favorite part are the sculptures and Concrete Evolutions build something pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/DbM0SUKuLy — Steve Dent (@idahodent) January 27, 2023

The McCall Winter Carnival starts on Friday and runs through next Sunday, here is a schedule of the events.